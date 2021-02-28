The Ministry of Health of Argentina released a list with the names of 70 people who secretly and privilegedly received the Sputnik V vaccine before it reached doctors, teachers, the elderly or patients at risk. The list includes President Alberto Fernández, the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, among others, but there are also names of political leaders, businessmen and journalists. This scandal, known as ‘VIP Vaccination’, occurs in the midst of a panorama of strong economic crisis. .