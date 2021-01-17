Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica and Argentina are some of the Latin American countries that have already launched their respective vaccination plans against Covid-19, while others such as Brazil are still stocking up on the doses without giving clarity on the date on the one that will initiate the inoculation. Peru, Uruguay, Cuba, Venezuela, Guatemala, among others, have already reached agreements with pharmaceutical companies to obtain the vaccine, while Colombia, Panama and Ecuador already have estimated dates to start the inoculation process. .