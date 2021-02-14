The country continues to be the most affected by the pandemic, with more than 27 million confirmed cases and 480 thousand deaths, but it has also become the leading nation in vaccination against Covid-19 in America and the world, having more than 46 million immunized people. One of the plans that will begin soon to make inoculation massive consists of accessing it through large pharmacy and supermarket chains, the first shipment will be of one million doses to some 6,500 stores throughout the national territory. .