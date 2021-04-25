The world counts more than 3 million fatalities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new outbreak is particularly aggressive in Latin America, where half of these cases are registered and where the British and Brazilian variants also circulate, all this accompanied by a slow vaccination process. By the end of this week, more than 144 million cases were recorded globally, while those recovered exceed 83 million people. The United States, India, Brazil, France and Russia are the five countries most affected by the pandemic. .

