In this edition of Covid-19, the week in America, we analyze the current epidemiology in the United States. President Joe Biden asked Congress for more funds to fight the pandemic, while the FDA authorized an additional booster dose for those over 50; We will see the number of cases and the progress of vaccination in that country. We also talk about the three scenarios proposed by the WHO about the future of the pandemic and what it proposes to end the emergency.

