This week, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced a confinement for nine days, at a time when, in his own words, the country “is going through the worst moment of the pandemic”, with a record of approximately 35,000 cases and 450 killed by coronavirus every day. Until this Thursday, the southern country had registered a total of 3,447,044 cases and 72,699 deaths since the start of the pandemic. So far, of the 45 million Argentines, only almost 8.5 million people have been vaccinated with one dose and another 2.2 million received the full vaccination.