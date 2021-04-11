This week was framed by a rebound in infections and deaths in America. The region is experiencing a new wave of the pandemic that has prompted governments to resume rigorous measures such as strict confinement, a curfew and the closure of businesses. But the exception is Brazil, where with more than 13 million cases and a new variant discovered in Minas Gerais, the Federal Government still does not take the pandemic seriously. The Senate will investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for the omission of his Government in managing the pandemic. .

