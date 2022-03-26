In this edition of Covid-19, the week in America, we emphasize the consequences that the pandemic leaves on the economy of the American continent. Inflation, supply problems and high fuel prices due to the war in Ukraine make economic recovery difficult. We analyze the issue from the hand of Jorge Hurtado from the France 24 economics newsroom and our correspondents tell us how the recovery of the economy is going in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

