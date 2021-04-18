The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) expressed concern about the increase in the number of infections and deaths associated with Covid-19 in South America. Brazil, the second most affected nation in the world by the number of infections and deaths, is the epicenter of the pandemic and there the health authorities have paid greater attention to the presence of a more contagious variant of the virus. However, the nation made headlines for the culmination of ‘Project S’, a study in which almost the entire population of Serrana, in the state of Sao Paulo, was inoculated with the Coronavac vaccine. .

#Covid19 #week #America #PAHO #warns #spikes #infections #deaths #South #America