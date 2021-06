The most recent variant of Covid-19 incorporated by the WHO is the so-called Lambda, which was found for the first time in August 2020 in Peru, when it was called C.37 or ‘Andean variant’. This week, the WHO declared this variant as “of interest” (VOI), a category in which six other Sars-CoV-2 mutations are found in the world and that, when confirming its community transmission, should be duly investigated by scientists to measure its impact in the countries where it occurs. .



