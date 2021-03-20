The European Commission designed a plan to implement a “health certificate” or “vaccination passport” with the aim of curbing the spread of Covid-19. The initiative seeks that the European bloc can keep its borders open and thus save the summer tourist season. But what will happen to Latin American travelers; what restrictions will there be for them? Especially when some vaccines, such as the Russian Sputnik V or the Chinese Sinovac, used in the region, are not authorized in Europe. Other topics that concern Latin America complement this program. .

