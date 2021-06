Several international organizations have indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic has put the fight against AIDS aside, worsening access to antiretrovirals, as well as to treatment and diagnosis of the disease. In this edition of Covid-19, the week in America we spoke with Dr. José González Zamora, specialist in infectious diseases and researcher of the Modern vaccine at the University of Miami, about the situation of the fight against HIV and AIDS in times of Covid-19. .



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...