In the middle of the start of vaccination days in various countries, the international community and world organizations have shown concern about the emergence of new strains of the coronavirus that, according to health authorities in various countries, may be more transmissible and even more deadly. In America, these variants have been found in Brazil and more recently in the United States. Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez explains that the situation occurs because “with a greater number of infections, the greater probability that the virus will mutate.” .