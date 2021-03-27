The situation in Brazil regarding Covid-19 remains critical, for some scientists and analysts it is the clearest example of everything that could go wrong in a pandemic. With more than 100,000 new cases registered in 24 hours, full hospitals, confinements and a disparate vaccination, the country becomes a matter of concern for the region, especially for countries such as Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, with which in many cases share infrastructure or are part of a single urban area in some border points.

At the end of this week, Brazil has more than 12,320,000 confirmed cases, some 10,808,499 people have recovered from the coronavirus and 303,462 people have died. Meanwhile, vaccination already exceeds 16.56 million doses.

The good news for the nation comes from the Butantan Institute, which announced that its Covid-19 vaccine project entered phase 1 and requested authorization to be tested in humans. Brazil and Cuba would be the first in Latin America to develop their own vaccine.