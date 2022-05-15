This edition of Covid-19, the week in America, is dedicated to Central America. We will see the situation in Panama, where there is a high increase in cases of contagion; We will learn about the anticovid strategy of the new Government in Costa Rica and the differences in the contagion figures between the Nicaraguan authorities and PAHO. We will also see the status of vaccination in Honduras and Guatemala; and we analyze what the authorities of El Salvador base on to affirm that the pandemic “is about to end”.

