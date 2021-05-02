This week Brazil exceeded 400,000 deaths from Covid-19. The South American giant is mired in a serious health situation and a slow vaccination process that has meant 401,186 deaths from coronavirus, which represents 13% of those registered in the world. Meanwhile, the United States health authorities have decided to relax the recommendations for the use of the mask in open spaces without crowds, especially for those who are fully immunized, with this decision they hope to encourage other citizens to get vaccinated. .

#Covid19 #week #America #Brazil #exceeds #deaths #Covid19 #relaxes #measures #mask