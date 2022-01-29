In this edition of Covid-19, the week in America, we spoke with Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez about the new version of ómicron, a subvariant called BA.2 that could not be perceived in PCR tests. We also expand on the pill that Pfizer developed against the coronavirus called Paxlovid. And we will make an overview of the pandemic in Argentina to understand how the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Argentine soil can serve Moscow as evidence before the WHO to seek approval.

In our program we will also go to Guatemala to take a look at the situation in that country and how the restrictions applied by the United States affect the tourism industry by including the nation on its high-risk list due to the epidemiological situation.

In addition, we talked about the new tests that are being carried out in Cuba with a possible vaccine against Covid-19 called Mambisa. The particular thing is that this is for nasal use. Currently, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Cuba has begun the testing phase with 120 volunteers.