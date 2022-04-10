In this edition of Covid-19, the week in America we talk about Uruguay. With a decree signed by President Luis Lacalle Pou, the country ended the health emergency declared on March 13, 2020, when the first cases of coronavirus were detected. We will analyze what the end of the restrictions implies, how Uruguayans will continue to protect themselves from the coronavirus and how they will mitigate the effects of the pandemic after this decision.

#Covid19 #week #America #years #pandemic #Uruguay #puts #health #emergency