The World Health Organization (WHO) has just revealed that the cape one million deaths from the coronavirus have just been crossed. On the set of 12/13 of France 3 Monday September 28, Jean-Christophe Batteria specifies that “half of these deaths were recorded in just four countries“. “The United States, Brazil, India and Mexico alone deplore 500,000 deaths“, explains the journalist from France 3.

You should know that in the world, there are 32.9 million people who have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic. According to the WHO, we can expect even worse in the coming months. “While the pandemic seems to have reached a plateau at the global level, with all the same 300,000 contaminations every day, the epidemic would start again in Europe and India“, explains Jean-Christophe Batteria. According to the WHO President, “a doubling of the toll of one million dead is very likely in the future“.

The JT

The other subjects of the news