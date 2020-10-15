#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The figures relating to the coronavirus, announced every day by the government, the health authorities and relayed by the media, are they a good solution or are we doing catastrophism to obtain a strong reaction from fellow citizens? “The catastrophism of which I speak in the book is attached to the vision that we have of society today (…) I can express myself on these subjects, but I will not do so concerning the management of the health crisis “, explains in the preamble the professor at the college of France Marc Fontecave. “Everything is an opportunity to say that it is a disaster, that man is a formidable species on the planet and that he must stop functioning, that everything is the fault of global warming. For the virus. , what I tried to say is that this was not demonstrated. Today there are 7.5 billion inhabitants on the planet soon eight, even soon ten. By occupying more space, man goes against animals, wild animals, it is a real reality. This virus there is a zoonosis. What I am opposed to is saying that the virus is explained by global warming and that, basically, this is what Nicolas Hulot says, nature is sending us a signal. Viruses have been around for billions of years. They have always been there “, underlines the author of the book Stop catastrophism, the truths of ecological transition.

Can we say that we have adapted in the past and can do it today? “I am not climate skeptic (…) those who say that global warming is not due to human activities, nor do I say it. But scientists are asking the question. In my book, I say that ‘at a given moment, there is a scientific truth (…) contrary to this catastrophist discourse, we are already reacting to this global warming through the implementation of a whole bunch of industrial policies, State action, etc. “, tries to explain Marc Fontecave.