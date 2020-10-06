The US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), however, believe that the main route of contagion remains respiratory droplets of various sizes projected nearby by an infected person.

The virus can be transmitted through the air. The U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) officially added the airway as a possible mode of spread of the coronavirus on Monday, October 5. They agree with the opinion of many scientists who have been arguing for months for better consideration of this risk.

The CDC updated their health recommendations on their site, writing: “Some infections can be transmitted by exposure to the virus in small droplets and particles that can hang in the air for minutes or hours. These viruses may be able to infect people who are more than six feet away. (approximately two meters) from the infected person, or after the departure of that person “. Measles, chickenpox and tuberculosis are also transmitted through the air.

CDC experts believe that the main route of contagion remains respiratory droplets of various sizes thrown nearby by an infected person, when they cough, sneeze, sing, speak or breathe. But the update, ten months after the start of the pandemic, confirms the validity of multiple studies demonstrating that the coronavirus, without being as contagious as measles, may well be transmitted more than two meters away, a hypothesis which was neglected by the CDC and the World Health Organization when the virus first appeared.

The CDC notes the importance of ventilation in indoor spaces to prevent contamination. However, infection from a contaminated surface is not “not considered a common form of the spread of Covid-19”, write the CDC. For the health organization, the precautions to be taken do not change: physical distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, avoiding crowded indoor places, and isolating yourself when you are sick.