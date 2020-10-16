The protocol to be followed in companies in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic has been updated. This new version, revised after the intervention Wednesday October 14 of the President of the Republic, was posted on Friday October 16 on the site of the Ministry of Labour. It still imposes the wearing of a mask in companies and invites them to define, among other things, a minimum number of days of telework per week, in accordance with the declarations of Emmanuel Macon.

The President of the Republic had notably recommended “two to three days of telework per week” in companies where this is possible, to “reduce the collective pressure a little”.

Without going so far as to give a weekly target, the protocol now asks employers to set, within the framework of social dialogue, “a minimum number of days of teleworking per week, for positions which allow it” in areas subject to curfews. “They are also invited to do so in other areas”, continues the protocol.

In addition, companies must now adapt “attendance hours in order to smooth the flow at peak times” In public transports.

Finally, the protocol recalls the barrier and distancing gestures, already in force since the previous document.