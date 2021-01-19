A heavy toll. More than 400,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University published Tuesday, January 19, on the eve of the inauguration of Joe Biden. The Democratic President-elect has made the fight against the pandemic one of his priorities at the start of his mandate. The threshold of 300,000 deaths had been exceeded only a month ago, in mid-December.

The United States is, according to official records, by far the most bereaved nation in absolute terms. But some other countries register more deaths in proportion to their population, such as Italy, the United Kingdom or Belgium.

The first death from Covid-19 in the United States was announced at the end of February. It had been about three months before the country crossed the 100,000 mark, four more months up to 200,000, and a little less than three more months up to 300,000.

After a first wave in the spring, which never really fell and concentrated around New York, then a rebound this summer, especially in the south of the country, the world’s leading power has been facing an outbreak of the epidemic throughout its territory since the fall. , which she cannot control.