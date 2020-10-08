It is not a question of taking the place of biologists but of isolating positive cases as quickly as possible so as not to let the coronavirus spread, pleads Dr. Jean-Christophe Nogrette.

Antigenic tests, “they must be spread a little further than the biological analysis laboratories”, claims Thursday, October 8 on franceinfo Jean-Christophe Nogrette, deputy general secretary of the MG France union. As the number of positive cases increases in many regions, the general practitioner believes that some practices could take over in some cases.

“Antigenic tests will soon be made available to the public to screen for Covid-19, in symptomatic patients only because that is where these tests have a value”, explains Jean-Christophe Nogrette. These tests there, I think we should spread them a little further from biological analysis laboratories because indeed, we need to screen quickly. “

“I think it’s a tool that some of us can actually use where there are a lot of cases, where the laboratories are overwhelmed. It is absolutely not for us to take the place of biologists. , they need to be reassured. But it is absolutely essential to contain this epidemic by isolating as quickly as possible the patients who are really sick from the Covid “, continues the union representative.

Jean-Christophe Nogrette, based in Feytiat, near Limoges (Vienne), confirms that, in his MG France network, “We are again seeing a lot of cases in the offices of general practitioners. I was talking 48 hours ago with the director of one of the largest analysis laboratories in Limoges who told me that, out of 300 PCR samples taken per day, they have 60 positive, that is to say that 20% of the patients tested are positive. These are increases which had not been seen for a long time. So indeed, the epidemic is starting again, it is a certainty. We must react. We cannot allow this epidemic to spread without reacting “.