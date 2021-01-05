“We’re a little sad, but we accept it”, reacted the former British Conservative MP Dominic Grieve on Tuesday January 5 on franceinfo, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday evening the total reconfinement of England, at least until mid-February, in the face of the surge in Covid-19 cases. According to Dominic Grieve, the British are experiencing this situation with “phlegm” : “We accept that this is a difficult situation.”

franceinfo: How your fellow citizens received this announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night?

Dominic Grieve: On is a little sad, but we accept it. Moreover, we knew that it was inevitable since the last week, in view of the rise in infections. It’s annoying. It is particularly annoying for young people and for parents. And of course, isolation for those who are older is very painful. But now, it’s the end of the end of the Christmas period and 2021 is not starting as we would like.

“Polls show that 79% of the population think this is the right decision and hope that with the vaccination we will be out of it within four or five weeks.” Dominic Grieve, former British Conservative MP to franceinfo

Is it resignation or concern about this wave due in part to the new variant of the virus?

It is resignation. I don’t think people are particularly worried. There is a segment of the population that is irritated by the restrictions, who do not want us to stop everything, there is another who accepts, but I do not have the impression of great concern. And there weren’t any during the summer when we had the first lockdown. [confinement en anglais].

The United Kingdom is the European country which vaccinates the most. The French government is under fire from criticism because of the slowness of the vaccination campaign. How do you see these two parallel situations?

We had the advantage of approving the vaccine first, and that is because we are no longer part of the European Union. Having said that, it’s a slight lead, I don’t think it will make a big difference. Within a month, I hope that a substantial part of the European population will be vaccinated.

Is there a controversy over the fact that you have chosen to space the two doses of the vaccine by several months?

There was a debate, but it is a debate which is not particularly violent. On all these issues, I believe the British are certainly still a little cool. We accept that this is a difficult situation. Even those who are very critical of the government on other matters do not particularly criticize it on this, although Boris Johnson has received some criticism of the zigzags, changes in leadership that he operated.