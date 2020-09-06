“It’s still a small space to spend 2 months. No contact with others, that’s what is also hard because we need to communicate”, testifies Lydie Richard, 90 years old and resident of an EHPAD. She remembers with dread her confinement: “Everyone was depressed, I see a lot of people who were not quite right, they’ve sunk. I see the difference how they are now.”

Visitors are of course all required to wear a mask, their temperature is also taken on arrival and everyone leaves their contact details. Access to the rooms is limited, access to open air or common areas is privileged. In the event of a positive case, the director of the Association of Directors in the Service of the Elderly, Romain Gizolme, mentions “individualized recommendations”, specifying that “it will not apply to all the people of the structure”.

