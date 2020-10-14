LR deputy Éric Ciotti, January 3, 2018 (LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP)

The government’s strategy against Covid-19 “has failed”, said Tuesday, October 13 on franceinfo Éric Ciotti, LR deputy of the Alpes-Maritimes and rapporteur of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on the health crisis in the National Assembly, on the eve of Emmanuel Macron’s speech on the health crisis.

“The test, trace, isolate strategy did not work, says Eric Ciotti. We tested a lot. But in the end, since we couldn’t trace, it was useless. “ Test times “seven days” allowed “the spread of the virus in proportions which makes it soaring today”.

The rapporteur of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on the health crisis recalls that, from July, “eminent specialists have sounded the alarm on this arrival of the second wave”. He believes that the government “did not fully anticipate this situation”. In recent weeks, the government has been “at the same time sanitary” where he “hesitates between hard positions, then others that he relaxes without having any real line.”

Eric Ciotti pleads for a “clear line” because the French “cannot receive contradictory messages. We are told that we must go on vacation. And then, on the other side the Prime Minister, says that we must limit regroupings.” The deputy judges that there is “a loss of confidence in the executive, because the message has been scrambled.”

We must have a strategy of struggle. And this strategy, for it to be understood by the French, it must be simple, clear, even if it is tough.

“The government hesitated between the economic imperative and this health imperative, adds Eric Ciotti. The management of the first crisis was very poor and there, I have the feeling that we have let our guard down a bit and that we have not adapted. “