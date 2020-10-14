The news was made official by a report from the Council of Ministers, published a few minutes before Emmanuel Macron’s intervention devoted to new measures to fight the Covid-19 epidemic: from October 17 at midnight, the he state of health emergency will be restored by decree throughout the national territory.

“In view of its spread on the national territory, the Covid-19 epidemic constitutes a health disaster endangering, by its nature and its seriousness, the health of the population. It justifies that the state of health emergency be declared so that measures strictly proportionate to the health risks incurred and appropriate to the circumstances of time and place can be taken “, indicates the report of the Council of Ministers.

The state of health emergency had already been declared on March 23. This had made it possible to create a legal framework to take exceptional measures to curb the epidemic such as containment, decided on last spring. The state of health emergency ended on July 10.

This time, the Elysee document does not indicate for how long the state of health emergency is declared. But this announcement comes as the threshold of 1,500 patients treated in intensive care for infection with Covid-19 was crossed again on Monday for the first time since the 27 may.