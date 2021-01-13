The British variant of Covid-19 continues to spread in France, but we must now also reckon with the South African variant. Three cases have been counted in France for the moment, note France 2, Wednesday January 13. Although there are not yet very in-depth studies on the subject, it seems that this new strain is much more contagious. In South Africa, it was spotted in early October for the first time. At the end of the month, it already represented 20% of contaminations.

In January 2021, this variant constitutes between 60 and 75% of cases in the country. Mayotte and Reunion cannot hide their concern, because these two French departments trade regularly with South Africa. “We must drastically restrict our relations with South Africa“, judge Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, president of the Covid-19 Scientific Council.

