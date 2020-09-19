Frédérique Valleroux, president of the Hospital Federation of France invited by franceinfo. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

“Really. I am worried”, said Friday, September 18 on franceinfo Frédéric Valletoux, the president of the Hospital Federation of France, mayor Les Républicains de Fontainebleau, while the health situation linked to Covid-19 is straining in several regions. The scenario of a hospital “which will be 100% or almost 100%” dedicated to Covid-19, “it is no longer possible”, warned Frédéric Valletoux.

When I have hospital workers on the phone, they themselves tell me their concerns. They feel again that the tension is going to be strong on their shoulders. Frédéric Valletoux to franceinfo

Frédéric Valletoux recalls that it was “difficult to hold out in the spring, when France was confined. And yet, there were massive deprogramming” hospitalizations. The president of the Hospital Federation of France emphasizes that we “will not be able to reconfine the whole of France” and alert to the fact that “massive deprogramming should be avoided”.

The elected official explains that the implementation of the white plan in hospitals implies “to prepare, to be able to shake up staff schedules to bring them back if necessary. It also means to start thinking about deprogramming, to postpone what is not serious, to leave places for take care of patients who are linked to the epidemic “.

The doctor points out that “All health professionals measure the negative effects of having deprogrammed and interrupted follow-ups, of having postponed operations. We can do it when they are just comfort operations, but we cannot to do when they are ailments of long duration “.

Frédéric Valletoux therefore hopes that the scenario for the month of March “does not renew”. He recalls that the confinement for the month of March has been put in place “So that the hospital lines hold. Today, there are great concerns, because if they are called upon again, we will be in October – November, at a time when the winter epidemics will arrive, will be added.” The elected repeats it: according to him it will be impossible to “dedicate the hospital to Covid”, like what was done in the spring during the first wave.