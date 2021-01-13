Good luck to those over 75 who will want to make an appointment to be vaccinated against Covid-19. To speed up the campaign and silence critics, the Prime Minister announced on January 7 that this age group could begin to be vaccinated from January 18. To do this, the 5 million French people concerned will be able to make an appointment from the 14th in one of the vaccination centers installed in each department and listed on the public site Santé.fr. But to achieve this they will have to find their way in a rather complex jungle. Faithful to its vision of the world according to which the private is better, the government has awarded the appointment booking market to three private platforms: Doctolib, Maiia and Keldoc. Since learning about it last weekend, they have been engaged in a merciless race, each ahead, according to the echoes, “Make contact and convince the vaccination centers to opt for their solution (only one per center)” . As a result, seniors or their caregivers will have to go to a website first to find where to get vaccinated. Then navigate between this site and the three private operators to successfully identify the one that corresponds to their vaccination center. Simple, for this generation so familiar with the Internet …

In addition to being complex, the choice not to have strengthened Santé.fr for the benefit of the private sector carries a risk. The competence of the selected companies, put forward by the government is not questionable. Their profit on the operation is undoubtedly limited, as they claim. On the other hand, by participating in this operation, the trio will have access to the personal data of a new category of the population which, for their part, can be converted into cash. To overcome all this, there remains the national telephone number, promised by the government. Two days before the opening of the appointment, it was still not set up.