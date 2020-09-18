Guest of franceinfo, Anthony Borré defends the new measures taken in Nice to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The new restrictive measures that have been imposeds Friday, September 18 in Nice by the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes to face the rebound of the Covid-19 epidemic are “absolutely necessary” said Friday, September 18 on franceinfo Anthony Borré, first deputy mayor of Nice, delegate for security, housing and city policy. Health protection, in the mind of our entire municipality, has always come before economic imperatives. “

These measures are “sufficient and appropriate to the situation”, believes Anthony Borré in the face of criticism. He underlines “that they were largely anticipated. Ten days ago, we readjusted ourselves in relation to this rebound that we sensed”. He recalls that the incidence rate of the virus in Nice and in the department is “three times higher than the national alert level. Which means that you have to be even more careful than in other places in France, and in particular for the oldest and most fragile people”.

The municipality had made arrangements ten days ago such as “restrictions for people who are in nursing homes. Already, this had been the subject of debate”, recognizes the chosen one. “The prefect and the government have just confirmed that it is a risk and that these measures were adapted to the situation.”

The prefectural decree specifies in particular that in Nice, the drinking establishments “must now be closed between 12:30 am and 6:00 am”. Anthony Borré explains this choice by the fact that “this is the hour from which we see the greatest overflows”. However, he wishes to emphasize “that 95% of restaurateurs and establishments, who are suffering and which must also be supported in this difficult period, respect the rules”. But he also regrets that a “Minority do things that are not appropriate in this period. We are trying to sanction them. We are also closing establishments with the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes”. The first deputy mayor of Nice especially does not want “to cast shame on an entire profession”, but hear “denounce a minority which harms public health and which harms the image of such a difficult profession”.

Anthony Borré also pleads for support from the economic world. “I hope that, as part of the plan announced by the government, we go further by extending the partial activity for those who benefit from it until March 2021, where it should end in a few weeks, and by postponing the financial deadlines, in particular for VSEs and SMEs, to June 2021 “.