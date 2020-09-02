In the classroom, the lunch break has been completely redesigned. In Fontenay-les-Roses (Hauts-de-Seine), in the elementary school La Roue, nearly 200 students have to eat in two hours. Meals are done more quickly, and to avoid mixing, by level. The cutlery is distributed directly to the pupils who must then follow a marking on the ground. “It’s better for our health and safety“, comments one of them, well informed.

The device has been relaxed since last June, a real relief for David Planche, the principal of the school. “It was very hard nervously, physically. We did it because there were 15 days before the summer holidays. There, I think we left for months and months of sanitary protocol, so we needed something that would be sustainable over time for the staff as well as for the children.“, he declared. Live on the set of the 1 p.m. newspaper, Saada Soubane returned to the importance of protocols linked to massive screening tests and the wearing of masks in schools.