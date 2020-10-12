Snail operations were organized Monday, October 12 in a dozen cities in France at the call of the fairgrounds, in particular in Paris, Lyon or Marseille. A mobilization of the profession to denounce the serial cancellations of fairgrounds due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Representatives of the fairgrounds were received at the Ministry of the Economy and Finance by Alain Griset, the Minister for SMEs. “He promised that we would be able – like all companies – to benefit from solidarity funds ranging from 1,500 to 10,000 euros”, declared, on franceinfo, Nicolas Lemay, president of the Federation of fairgrounds of France. “The promises are there”, he said but “if unfortunately we are not getting satisfaction in the coming weeks, we will be forced to demonstrate again “.

franceinfo: What were the announcements made by the Minister for SMEs?

Nicolas Lemay: He promised that we would be able – like all companies – to benefit from solidarity funds ranging from 1,500 to 10,000 euros. On social charges, we have an appointment within a fortnight with the minister and his cabinet to work on the subject. The promises are there. If unfortunately we do not obtain satisfaction in the coming weeks, we will be forced to demonstrate again as was the case on Monday. But I think the minister has taken the measure of our demands. Snail operations for this Monday are therefore suspended pending this meeting.

On the other hand, is there no reopening of the fairgrounds? Maybe it will be for a second time?

If, officially today, the fairgrounds have the right to be held but unofficially this is not the case. When they have the right to practice, there are maximum intake levels of 1,000 people. This is also another claim that we have because an amusement park can accommodate 10,000 people or even 25,000 people and the fairgrounds that cover several hectares can only accommodate 1,000 people. It is a gauge which will also be recalculated and revised upwards. Going to a fun fair is not more dangerous than going in a crowded RER at rush hour.

Can sanitary measures be put in place at a fun fair?

The merry-go-rounds are generally between twenty and thirty places quite far from each other. If we need to space more we will. Anyway, this protocol has been in place since June and it worked very well during the summer. No cluster has been created in a fun fair this summer. We are quite capable of welcoming more people in total sanitary respect. Announcements are therefore actually planned to recalculate this welcome gauge. The Minister for SMEs is committed to asking Olivier Véran on Tuesday morning on this subject to find arrangements.