E.A positive corona test creates fear in many people. While a severe course is rather rare in young people without previous illnesses, complications that may make hospitalization necessary, especially in people over 60 years of age, are more common.

Covid-19 pneumonia, pneumonia, which can lead to an insufficient supply of oxygen and shortness of breath, is particularly feared. Above all this shortness of breath, the feeling of being unable to breathe, creates fear of death. In addition, there is the fear of being dependent on artificial respiration in case of doubt.

Every second patient who the doctors have to put into an artificial coma for ventilation dies.