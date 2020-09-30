Olivier Bouchaud, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department at the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny, affirms that contaminations often take place before and after work, in “relaxation areas”.

“The private sphere is probably the main source of the transmission of the virus”, explains Professor Olivier Bouchaud, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department at the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny, on franceinfo, Wednesday, September 30. Nine months after the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, “we come to the conclusion that transmission takes place a lot in the family environment” and “in somewhat festive places”, details the infectious disease specialist.

>>> Covid-19: Jean Castex will ask the mayors of Paris, Lyon, Lille and Grenoble and Toulouse to take additional measures.

Regarding the government decision to close bars and restaurants or reduce their opening hours in certain cities, Olivier Bouchaud says that “these are spaces where the virus circulates and is transmitted” and which are conducive to situations “ideal for virus circulation”. However, the infectious disease specialist believes that these places are probably less dangerous than the domestic sphere.

The problem for health and political decision-makers is that you can have direct action on bars and restaurants, but it is much more complicated in private life.Olivier Bouchaud, infectious disease specialistto franceinfo

We can make recommendations but we can’t really go beyond “, he admits. Likewise, the infectious disease specialist adds that the different clusters identified on campuses or in companies are not necessarily linked to proximity in these places: “It is not because they are detected there that the transmission occurred in this context”, highlighting the implementation of barrier measures in most places welcoming employees or students.

Here again, Olivier Bouchaud invokes the private sphere and the contaminations that occur “in the relaxation areas, before and after work, at lunchtime, where we are no longer in an environment constrained by the directives of the managers”. For the head of the infectious and tropical diseases department at the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny, teleworking is a solution to “people who are sheltered from those ‘non-professional’ moments that can be a source of infection.”