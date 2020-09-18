The price of surgical masks “has already fallen” and “will go down further” in supermarkets promised the CEO of the Leclerc group Michel-Édouard Leclerc, Friday, September 18 on franceinfo.

“They weren’t going down because we had trouble buying masks, when we got them, we bought them very expensive, we had to liquidate stocks and in France we are not allowed to sell to loss”, explained the boss of the Leclrec group.

He also pointed out the cost “huge” air freight: “Chartering a plane cost 300,000 euros at the start of the crisis, and 1.1 million just after the deconfinement. Today what is interesting is that it comes by boat.”

The boxes of surgical masks sold in Leclerc stores are models made in China. “The French factories of disposable masks were primarily requisitioned for hospitals. So we continue to buy them in China. This is where it is falling the most today,” defends Michel-Édouard Leclerc.

As for so-called “general public” masks, those made of fabric, demand is lower than expected, says CEO of the Leclerc group : “The French do not buy so much textiles, they remain in the hands of most distributors”.