The show took place in a hangar on the outskirts of Strasbourg and brought together 300 people without respecting health rules according to the preference.

The prefect of Bas-Rhin Josiane Chevallier will file a complaint for “endangering the life of others” after the holding of‘a clandestine spectacle by Dieudonné Saturday, October 10 in Geispolsheim, in the suburbs of Strasbourg, she said Monday, October 12 during a press conference.

About 300 people gathered in a hangar to follow the show without respecting the health rules linked to the coronavirus epidemic. Most did not wear the mask and the distance meter was not respected, according to the prefect. This complaint concerns “the organizer but also the person who rented this hangar”, specified the prefect. The latter “invites these 300 totally irresponsible people to go get tested to prevent them from contributing to the circulation of the virus”.

Sunday, in a video of the show posted on his Twitter account, Dieudonné can be heard inviting the carriers of the virus present in the room to surrender “to the police station in order to contaminate the police officers”. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin denounced this Monday “these new provocations towards our police forces“and announced on Twitter the filing of a complaint.

These new provocations against our police forces must stop. As every time we attack the police, I file a complaint. https://t.co/YIkaGSWsit – Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 12, 2020

“The health situation in one week has deteriorated sharply and it is a potential cluster”, warned Josiane Chevallier. A gendarmerie investigation was also carried out after a similar spectacle by Dieudonné on Friday, October 9 in Meurthe-et-Moselle.