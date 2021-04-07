Is the result of the PCR examination affected if the vaccine is given?

The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that there is no relationship between taking the Corona virus vaccine and the result of the PCR examination, as the vaccine does not cause “Covid-19” disease.

Are there any side effects of the vaccine?

The Dubai Health Authority stated that it is normal for there to be slight side effects during the first week after receiving the vaccine, and these symptoms are common when taking any type of vaccination, including pain, swelling or redness at the injection site, high body temperature, feeling nervous Headache, tremors, vomiting, diarrhea, joint pain, and muscle pain.





