The Paris-Roubaix, which was to take place on October 25, will not take place, franceinfo learned on Friday October 9 from Christian Prudhomme, director of cycling at Amaury Sport Organization, organizer of the race.

The 118th edition of the cycling race is canceled, due to the health context. Only the two world wars had so far prevented the race from being held, recalled Christian Prud’homme on March 11 on franceinfo. Even then, he said he did not want to hear about cancellation.

