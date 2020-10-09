“We can hold on, if we are careful,” says Pierre Tattevin, president of the French-speaking Society of Infectious Pathology and professor of infectious diseases at the Rennes University Hospital.

Pierre Tattevin, president of the French-speaking Society for Infectious Pathology and professor of infectious diseases at the Rennes University Hospital, indicated on Friday October 9 on franceinfo that there is “a little less” of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Rennes and found “a drop of 30%” all over Brittany.

“We must be around 25 patients now, including about 5 in intensive care. Which is a little less than what there was last week. In Brittany, it has dropped by about 30 % the number of patients in hospital this week compared to the previous “, he said.

Last spring, at the height of the epidemic, nearly 100 patients were hospitalized at the Rennes University Hospital. “We are reassured by the outlook we had at the beginning of September, when we saw that the number of patients gradually increase”, he said. “This still suggests that all the measures that we put in place, which are much less heavy than what we did in the spring, can make it possible to bend the curves. So we have the impression that we can hold on. good if we are careful, if we are disciplined “, he recalled.