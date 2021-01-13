That it seems far away, the time when Donald Trump promised a quick end of the Covid-19 epidemic. The United States, the country most affected by the coronavirus, largely exceeded Tuesday, January 12 their previous record of deaths from the coronavirus in a single day. Hoping to curb contagions, federal authorities have decided that all travelers wishing to travel to the United States by plane will soon have to test negative in order to be authorized to travel.

The United States has, precisely, recorded Tuesday more than 235,000 new contaminations and 4,470 deaths. Never before has this country, faced with an outbreak of the epidemic which it has not managed to regain control since the fall, had never yet exceeded the bar of 4,000 deaths in 24 hours.

The seven-day average of deaths is at a higher since the start of the pandemic, and they are to be deplored in all parts of the country, with a particularly large increase in the South and West. In total, the United States has recorded 22.8 million cases and more than 380,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

In order to slow down the progression of the epidemic, all travelers wishing to travel to the United States by plane will therefore have to present, from January 26, a negative test for Covid-19. This test must be carried out within three days of departure for the United States. Airlines will be responsible for verifying that a test has been carried out before boarding.