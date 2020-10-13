It is necessary to test in a preventive manner to locate the dangerous places and to equip general practitioners of antigenic tests, rapid tests “so that we can go almost faster than the disease”, estimates the president of the French Union for free medicine. “You have to be proactive” in relation to this disease and there, we are just “reactive”.

“It is symbolic of a government chasing the disease and that is all that should not be done”, launched Dr Jérôme Marty, general practitioner and president of the French Union for Free Medicine (UFML), Tuesday, October 13 on franceinfo, while the government plans to impose night curfews in several cities in order to curb the Covid-19 epidemic. “We must be proactive in relation to this disease. And here we are not proactive, we are reactive and it is the symbol of all our failures”, regretted Jérôme Marty.

franceinfo: What do you think of the idea of ​​imposing night curfews?

Jérôme Marty: For me, this is symbolic of a government chasing illness and that is all that should not be done. We must precede it. We have to be proactive about this disease. And there, we are not proactive, we are reactive and it is the symbol of all our failures.

We no longer control the epidemic in certain regions, so we are forced to come to imagine such scenarios, according to you?

A curfew is nighttime confinement and confinement is the symbol of failure. When we confine, we have failed all the previous measures.

The problem is that we have still not understood that it is imperative to target dangerous places and that it is necessary to act on these dangerous places in a predictive way, as Germany is doing, by testing preventively. . Dr Jérôme Marty, general practitioner and president of the UFML to franceinfo

And as soon as we have a case, at that point, we isolate this dangerous place. And that’s how we come to terms with the epidemic. And then also by providing general practitioners with antigenic tests, rapid tests so that we can go almost faster than the disease. This is not at all what we do today.

Are we still at that point “blind” in the fight against the epidemic?

Yeah, we still haven’t turned on the light. I’ve been saying for months and months that we didn’t turn on the light because we didn’t define exactly what these dangerous places were, and in the few dangerous places we defined, the schools , slaughterhouses, nursing homes, clinics, etc., we did not put the means to truly stop the infection. We can clearly see that in the schools, we are in the middle of the ford: we are the only country in Europe which has not really put the package on the school material by removing the double tables, by multiplying the places of lessons so that these places are decentralized, alternating face-to-face and distance courses. All of this has not been put in place and we can see very clearly that schools and faculties are today places where the epidemic is spreading and accelerating.

But for lack of anything better, are these nighttime curfews necessary, in your opinion?

For lack of anything better, perhaps. But what must be understood is the state of the French population which is today tired, coming out of several months of Covid, from confinement, then from leave, but with a guilt that we put him on his shoulders constantly by saying: “It was you who made a mistake and therefore, in a way, we will penalize you or sanction you with a new confinement”. Not to mention the companies that we target when we do not know if, really, they are responsible for the explosion of the pathology.