A record was broken in France: nearly 27,000 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in 24 hours, Saturday, October 10. The test positivity rate reached 11% against 7% a fortnight ago. The epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet is worried about it in the Sunday newspaper. “The projections (…) show that the next three weeks will be very complicated”, says the researcher.

According to him, the two regions where the risk is highest are Hauts-de-France and Île-de-France. The risk of congestion of intensive care services worries the health authorities. 928 people were admitted in seven days. In Île-de-France, more than 40% of beds are already occupied by patients with Covid. Sanitary measures do not seem to be enough. Scientists therefore appeal to everyone’s sense of responsibility, by reducing the frequency of family reunions.