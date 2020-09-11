Prime Minister Jean Castex introduced that he would communicate at 5 p.m. from Matignon, the place he’s confined, this Friday afternoon, to current the measures taken throughout the Protection Council devoted to the well being disaster. The speech of the Minister of Well being Olivier Veran is now not on the agenda.

The important:

In France, 19 deaths from the brand new coronavirus have been recorded within the final 24 hours.

In whole, 30,813 folks have died for the reason that begin of the epidemic. 615 sufferers are hospitalized in intensive care whereas practically 10,000 extra infections have been recorded within the final 24 hours.

5:45 p.m.

Finish of the Prime Minister’s intervention

5:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister makes a solemn enchantment to everybody’s sense of duty. It requires the best each day vigilance for the aged.

5:43 p.m.

2,000 extra recruitments at ARS and medical health insurance for tracing

Length of isolation lowered to 7 days to be strictly noticed and which is able to give rise to checks. 42 departments labeled purple

17:39

No re-containment.

In accordance with the Prime Minister, “The virus is right here for a number of extra months” and “We should reach dwelling with him with out letting ourselves be drawn again right into a logic of generalized confinement”

17:37

No drop in depth

“There isn’t a Maginot line,” explains Jean Castex. The virus has not decreased in depth, the identical profiles of individuals are affected. “The virus inevitably finally ends up hitting essentially the most weak folks”

5:35 p.m.

Starting of the intervention.

The virus is circulating extra.

The incidence charge climbed to 72 circumstances per 100,000 folks from 57 every week in the past. The proportion of optimistic circumstances is simply rising.

5.30 p.m.

The Prime Minister is predicted to intervene in a couple of minutes. In accordance with a authorities supply quoted by AFP, there aren’t any drastic measures to be anticipated from the Prime Minister’s assertion, as would have been, for instance, a closure of bars or eating places, however a brand new name for collective accountability .

Through the Protection Council which lasted three hours, Emmanuel Macron would have recalled the requirement for outcomes and that extra be executed by way of exams and by way of consciousness of delicate folks.

The Head of State would even have requested that the prefects and the ARS can act as carefully as potential to the fact of every subject.

5:00 p.m.

The declaration of the primary is postponed by thirty minutes broadcasts Matignon

4:50 p.m.

The Swiss Federal Workplace of Public Well being (OFSP) has registered sure areas of France on the purple record of areas at excessive threat of an infection for which quarantine should be noticed. As of September 14, 2020, vacationers from the next areas should observe a quarantine:

Metropolitan France

Heart-Val de Loire area

Corsica area

Hauts-de-France area

Ile de France area

Normandy area

New Aquitaine area

Occitanie area

Pays de la Loire area

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur area

Vacationers or cross-border staff from the border areas of Franche-Comté, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes and Grand Est are subsequently not affected by these measures.

Abroad

French Guiana Abroad Territory

Abroad territory Guadeloupe

French Polynesia abroad territory

Abroad territory Reunion

Martinique abroad territory

Mayotte abroad territory

Saint-Barthélemy abroad territory

Saint-Martin abroad territory

4:40 p.m.

“The federal government goes to be pressured to make a variety of robust selections inside eight to 10 days.” By making this assertion to the Senate on Wednesday September 9, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, President of the Scientific Council, warned the French that new restrictions supposed to fight the COVID 19 epidemic will probably be taken.

Already, Emmanuel Macron, touring to Corsica this Thursday, has promised selections “declined territorially”.

Additionally talked about:

The generalization of sporting a masks open air. Toulouse, Paris, Lyon and even Strasbourg have adopted the duty to put on a masks open air at particular time slots. Might the duty be prolonged to the entire of France?

The sooner closing of the bars / eating places. An earlier closure of bars and eating places has already been determined in three departments: 0:30 a.m. within the Bouches-du-Rhône and the North and 1 hour in Rennes and the Alpes-Maritimes.