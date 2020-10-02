The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, said Thursday he was ready to open restaurants in the maximum alert zone while the profession is proposing a series of measures for the coronavirus.

A glimmer of hope in a very dark future. After restaurant owners’ proposals, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, opened, Thursday, October 1, a discussion on the opening of restaurants in the zones of maximum alert at Covid-19. If the proposed rules “seem to us sufficiently robust, protective, controllable, they will be submitted to the High Council for Public Health, and if they were validated, they could then apply to all zones of maximum alert”, he added.

Franceinfo details what the profession offers, received Friday, October 2 at the Ministry of Health, so as not to go out of business. These measures would be in addition to those already in force, such as wearing a mask or banning consumption while standing.

A reminder book to trace contacts

The establishment of a reminder book in each restaurant is the first measure proposed. Each customer would leave their contact details there, in order to be contacted by the health authorities if a person present at the same time in the establishment tested positive during the following days. These data would be kept for a period of one month. “This measure has already shown its effectiveness abroad “, is it written in the document published on the website of the Union des trades et des industries de l’hôtellerie (UMIH).

A temperature measurement at the entrance to establishments

The profession proposes to invite “employees and customers taking their temperature before entering the establishment”. If no details were given, one can imagine that this would be done by means of a forehead thermometer. A tool with uncertain reliability, as the consumer association emphasizes UFC-What to choose : “Frontal infrared thermometers miss many cases: they do not detect between 1 and 20% of people who are actually feverish. They also go the other way around, indicating a fever in 1 to 25% of people who actually have a fever. do not have”.

Massive screening of all employees in the sector

UMIH and the main organizations in the sector – the National Group of Hotel Chains (GNC), the National Group of Independent Hotels and Restaurants (GNI) and the National Union of Thematic and Commercial Catering (SNRTC) – are also asking to benefit from a “massive screening” of their employees, “by means of time slots with priority access which will be reserved for them”.

Eight guests per table maximum

Restaurateurs also propose to limit the number of guests to eight per table and“ensure payments to customers at the table in order to avoid their trips within establishments”. Finally, they suggest playing on reservations to limit crowds.