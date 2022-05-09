Hong Kong is overwhelmed by the Omicron variant and the “Covid zero” policy in China, which consists of eradicating any contagion through widespread screening, mass quarantines and prolonged measures of social distancing.

While most countries de-escalate the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and some even manage to get closer to normality after the successful results in terms of vaccination, in China the situation shows no signs of improvement.

In the special district of Hong Kong, the “Covid zero” policy established by the Asian giant is harshly experienced, under which confinements have returned and with them the discussion for freedoms and the increasingly palpable blow to the pocket of the population.



