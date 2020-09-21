In the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, seniors remain under close surveillance. But a large number of them feel stigmatized and left out of society. The elders are trying to cope, between fatality and resignation. “I want to walk, I want to go out, I still live, it is not because I am a senior that I can not do anything anymore”, s’insurgent a retiree. Another adds: “one has the impression that one wants to put us, not under cover, but almost”.



On the set of France 2, the journalist Jihane Benzina explains than 70% of people over 65 generally consider that “life is a source of pleasure”, according to an Ipsos survey for a retirement home group. However, the seniors with low income consider 41% that life is less a source of pleasure, a figure that rises to 58% for dependent people. The coronavirus is not the only one responsible for this situation, “many seniors point to a city that is insufficiently adapted, and there is a lack of local services”.