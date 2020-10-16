What if, like the train ticket, a show or cinema ticket could serve as proof? The Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, pleaded in an interview with Parisian, published Thursday, October 15, for a relaxation of the curfew, decided in order to fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, beyond 9 p.m. in favor of cinemas and theaters.

“Since Wednesday evening I have been in direct contact with the various players in culture, theater, cinema and music. There is a very strong call coming from them for an easing “, said the minister, who presents herself as “the mediator between the world of culture and the government”.

Theaters and theaters would like to “consider that 9 pm is not the time you should be at home but, for those who have a ticket for a play or a movie, the time to leave the room”, she explained.

The National Federation of Cinemas (FNCF) notably denounced Thursday the consequences “extremely serious” on its activity of a curfew in Ile-de-France and in eight metropolises from Saturday, to stem the Covid-19 epidemic, asking the authorities to “allow spectators to return home after the 9 pm screening”.

“It seems plausible to me“, according to Roselyne Bachelot. “People take 30 minutes or even an hour to return, the time it takes, it’s their ticket that would serve as proof”, suggests the minister, assuring that the government will “examine this request, subject of course to the evolution of the health situation”.

The socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, also said she wanted to initiate discussions with Roselyne Bachelot, to allow “live shows” to stand and for the public to move around despite the curfew announced Thursday evening.