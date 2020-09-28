All the accounts do not yet establish it – that of John Hopkins University in the United States evoked the figure of 998,372 deaths this Monday afternoon – but, according to AFP calculations, the bar of million deaths from Covid-19 globally is officially exceeded. “It’s a terrible number”, Michael Ryan, director of emergency situations for the World Health Organization, said on Friday. While the outlook continues to darken, on a planetary scale, with curves which start to rise again in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the representative of the multilateral institution believes ” very probable “ a doubling of the number of deaths from the new coronavirus. The United States (205,000 dead), Brazil (142,000), India (100,000) and Mexico (76,000) alone account for more than half of the deaths recorded in the world. In Europe, partial containment measures are coming into force: this is the case in several districts of Madrid or in the Welsh cities of Swansea and Cardiff. On Monday, a spokesman for Boris Johnson’s government declined to comment on a report in the UK press announcing the imminent “Total containment” in the north of England. TL